Miss Globe PH Jasmin Bungay carries OFW community; thanks Dubai glam team

The Philippines’ representative to the Miss Globe 2024 and former overseas Filipino worker (OFW) Jasmin Bungay expressed gratitude for the support she received from the OFW community in Dubai during the Binibining Pilipinas competition.

“I’m so happy that I got to carry the community with me in the pageant. I’m especially thankful to my friends and friends-turned-family in Dubai for the support! I can feel the love even just through social media,” Bungay, who represented her hometown Pampanga in Binibining Pilipinas, told The Filipino Times.

Bungay also thanked her Filipino glam team in Dubai, who believed in and supported her throughout her journey.

“I would also like to specifically thank Sir Harvey Cenit and for providing the best gowns for the competition and going above and beyond. Special thanks also to Aaron, Ahcqui, Ivy for helping Sir Harvey meet the schedule,” Bungay said.

Bungay wore a glamorous gown created by Harvey Cenit, a UAE-based fashion designer who was recognized as most promising fashion designer of the year by the TFT Awards in 2016.

“I am very proud to be part of her journey, I’m very thankful that she trusted me. I think, her winning the crown means so much to us OFWs, I mean, she basically left Dubai to pursue her dream of becoming a beauty queen, and it sure did pay off!” Cenit told The Filipino Times.

Bungay also served as a runway model in Dubai for gowns designed by Cenit.

“Thank you also to my fairy godparents, Khel and Ivan, for seeing and believing in me since Day 1, to Jhajha Rivera, his mom, ate Nina and Kuya Jay for hand carrying my gowns on their flights to PH,” the Pampanga beauty added.

Her OFW friends in Dubai also sent their congratulatory messages for Bungay and shared their most treasured moments with her.

Dubai Glam Team

Before joining the Binibining Pilipinas 2024, Bungay had already shown her passion for pageantry as she also joined the Miss Philippines Earth Dubai in 2021.

Cecil Khel Recuenco, a Dubai-based fashion stylist, first met Bungay during the said competition and right on the spot saw potential in her.

Recuenco became the manager of Bungay when she competed for the ambassador stint of perfume brand Le Flaire, where she bagged the title of “Miss Le Flaire.”

However, Bungay needed to resign from her work in Dubai and return to the Philippines to fulfill her dream of joining Binibining Pilipinas.

“Itong pagkapanalo niya, this is a dream come true. Kasi she gave up everything here, like, literally nag-resign siya para i-chase niya ‘yung dream na ‘yan and we supported her all the way through,” Recuenco said.

Her glam team in Dubai also includes stylist Ivan Cabatit, Ryan Banks as the core team manager, Jhajha Rivera as her make-up artist, and Davon Mercado as her hairstylist.

“Ako rin ang nag-connect sa kanya kay Harvey Cenit para gawan siya ng gown, tapos I also went to the Philippines parang few months ago para i-curate din yung mga looks niya,” Recuenco said, adding that they helped in creating Bungay’s branding as a Binibining Pilipinas candidate.

Being an OFW also added to fuel the passion of Bungay, Recuenco said.

“Being an OFW… it’s something na hindi natin pwedeng i-kumpara sa kung ano meron sa Pilipinas. So I think it adds like a big portion to her kung bakit siguro ganoon siya nagpursigi. Yung perseverance niya, yung sipag niya, yung talagang hard work niya para marating niya kung nasaan man siya,” he added.

‘Make space for new ones’

The Miss Globe Philippines recalled struggling and overcoming self-doubts as a step in achieving her success.

“Over the years, with every opportunity that came my way, with some I even felt that I wasn’t qualified or ready for, I’ve taught myself to just go for it. There’s no worse feeling than wondering what could’ve happened if you went for it,” Bungay said.

Bungay said that she also had to sacrifice and let go of things to make space for new ones, which is not an easy process.

“Have faith in knowing that God’s wisdom is revealed in retrospect, so be faithful where you are now and work faithfully towards your goal,” Bungay said.