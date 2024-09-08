EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Marked safe: Erwann Heussaff denies breakup rumors with Anne Curtis; warns against misinformation

Kristine Erika Agustin

Photo courtesy: @erwan and @annecurtissmith/IG

Erwan Heussaff has officially denied the rumors circulating on social media that he and his wife, actress-TV host Anne Curtis, have split up.

The celebrity content creator clarified that they do not need to prove anything to anyone, but advised the social media users to be wary of misinformation online.

“Marked safe. Anne and I have never really posted much about each other online, it’s just how we are. We don’t feel the need to prove anything to anyone. But everyone has to work on being less gullible online, information can be weaponised,” Heussaff wrote on Instagram, sharing a photo of him with Curtis in a restaurant.

 

“This wasn’t a big deal, but imagine [if it’s] something that has real-world repercussions. Just because something has lots of views, doesn’t make it real. Take a Facebook detox,” he added.

