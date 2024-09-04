Erwan Heussaff responds to netizen who noticed he’s not wearing his wedding ring

Erwan Heussaff has just brushed off the rumors that he and his wife, Anne Curtis, have separated.

The content creator addressed the speculation on Instagram after netizens noticed he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring in a cooking video he posted on Sept. 3.

“He is no longer wearing the wedding ring,” an Instagram user commented.

Erwan laughs off the comment, shutting down the breakup rumors.

“Lol (laughing out loud), you shouldn’t believe news from random accounts on Facebook,” Erwan replied.

Meanwhile, Curtis uploaded photos from the past two months, seemingly putting the rumors to rest. Among the posts was a photo of Heussaff with their daughter, Dahlia, shared on Instagram.

“Two words for a two-month dump. Time management. July/August, you were extremely hectic and very amusing. Thankful for the 20 pic feature,” the actress wrote in her caption.

The two tied the knot on November 2017 in New Zealand. They later welcomed their daughter in 2020.