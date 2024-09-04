Latest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Erwan Heussaff responds to netizen who noticed he’s not wearing his wedding ring

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 mins ago

Photo courtesy: @erwan/IG

Erwan Heussaff has just brushed off the rumors that he and his wife, Anne Curtis, have separated.

The content creator addressed the speculation on Instagram after netizens noticed he wasn’t wearing his wedding ring in a cooking video he posted on Sept. 3.

“He is no longer wearing the wedding ring,” an Instagram user commented.

Erwan laughs off the comment, shutting down the breakup rumors.

“Lol (laughing out loud), you shouldn’t believe news from random accounts on Facebook,” Erwan replied.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Erwan Heussaff (@erwan)

Meanwhile, Curtis uploaded photos from the past two months, seemingly putting the rumors to rest. Among the posts was a photo of Heussaff with their daughter, Dahlia, shared on Instagram.

“Two words for a two-month dump. Time management. July/August, you were extremely hectic and very amusing. Thankful for the 20 pic feature,” the actress wrote in her caption.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Anne Curtis (@annecurtissmith)

The two tied the knot on November 2017 in New Zealand. They later welcomed their daughter in 2020.

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin54 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

umm suqeim street new street leading to kings school. courtesy rta

RTA opens street in Umm Suqeim to streamline school traffic

5 seconds ago
DMW SSS

DMW, SSS forge partnership to boost social security access, benefits for OFWs

5 mins ago
classroom istock

Dubai closes 3 schools for failing quality standards

42 mins ago
Screenshot 2024 09 04 101715

Marcos on Alice Guo’s arrest: This should serve as a warning to those attempting to evade justice

2 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button