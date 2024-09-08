EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Kristine Hermosa introduces sixth child

Photo courtesy: @khsotto/IG

Kristine Hermosa has officially introduced her sixth child to the world.

In her latest Instagram post, the actress shared a solo photo of her newborn son, Isaiah Timothy.

The sweet image shows Isaiah peacefully sleeping in a baby carrier, dressed in all white, complete with a bonnet and mittens.

 

“Another testimony of God’s goodness… Grateful for the gift of life… #IsaiahTimothy,” Kristine wrote in her caption.

Fans quickly flooded the comments, noting that Isaiah bears a striking resemblance to both Kristine and his older sister Ondrea.

Kristine and Oyo Boy Sotto announced the arrival of their sixth child on Wednesday.

The couple, who have been married for 13 years, first shared the news of Kristine’s pregnancy in February.Isaiah joins his siblings: eldest and adopted brother Kiel, sister Ondrea, and brothers Kaleb, Marvin, and Isaac.

