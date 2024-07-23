Cebu restaurant issues statement over “misgendering” incident, expresses support to employees

The Cebu restaurant where the “misgendering” incident happened between a wait staff and local personality Jude Bacalso released a statement expressing support for its employee.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Ulli’s Streets of Asia said they aim to provide a safe environment both for its guests and employees.

“The management of Ulli’s Streets of Asia stands by our employee involved in the incident. He, along with his teammates, have our support,” the statement read.

This statement is a follow-up to its initial post, apologizing to the guests and saying they have consoled and briefed the server involved.

“Ulli’s Streets of Asia respects and celebrates people from all walks of life, including our LGBTQIA+ community. Discrimination has no place in our restaurant,” it said.

Bacalso became the center of controversy when a social media user claimed to have seen the Cebu personality talking to a restaurant staff of Ulli’s Streets of Asia, who had been standing for about two hours, after being called “sir.”

Meanwhile, Bacalso has explained the viral photo and posted a public apology on Facebook, addressing the staff and customers who witnessed the incident.

