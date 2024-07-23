EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT News

Cebu restaurant issues statement over “misgendering” incident, expresses support to employees

Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago

Photo courtesy: Ulli's Streets of Asia / FB

The Cebu restaurant where the “misgendering” incident happened between a wait staff and local personality Jude Bacalso released a statement expressing support for its employee.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Ulli’s Streets of Asia said they aim to provide a safe environment both for its guests and employees.

“The management of Ulli’s Streets of Asia stands by our employee involved in the incident. He, along with his teammates, have our support,” the statement read.

This statement is a follow-up to its initial post, apologizing to the guests and saying they have consoled and briefed the server involved.

“Ulli’s Streets of Asia respects and celebrates people from all walks of life, including our LGBTQIA+ community. Discrimination has no place in our restaurant,” it said.

Bacalso became the center of controversy when a social media user claimed to have seen the Cebu personality talking to a restaurant staff of Ulli’s Streets of Asia, who had been standing for about two hours, after being called “sir.”

Meanwhile, Bacalso has explained the viral photo and posted a public apology on Facebook, addressing the staff and customers who witnessed the incident.

Related story: Jude Bacalso apologizes over ‘misgendering’ incident

Tags
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin Kristine Erika Agustin6 mins ago
Photo of Kristine Erika Agustin

Kristine Erika Agustin

Related Articles

Imee Marcos 2

Imee Marcos wears Moro armor-inspired outfit for SONA 2024

48 mins ago
NAIA 1

OWWA reminds Filipinos to secure legal status before working abroad

3 hours ago
POGO rescued

DOLE to offer jobs to Filipinos affected by POGO ban

3 hours ago
SANDARA PARK BOHOL

2NE1 Dara expresses wish to hold concert in Philippines

4 hours ago
© 2024, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button