Rob Gomez, Bianca Manalo and Herlene Budol are hot topic following alleged message leaked

Netizens are abuzz following an alleged leak of messages between actor Rob Gomez, Bianca Manalo, and Herlene Budol.

The screenshots of messages appear to have been taken from Rob’s phone.

In one of the screenshots, Bianca was asking Rob for a meet-up and went on assuring him saying: “He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela.”

It was not clear in the messages who Bianca was referring to but it is public information that Bianca is in a relationship with Senator Win Gatchalian, who is from Valenzuela.

Meanewhile, Herlene Budol is also a hot topic as screenshots of alleged messages between the comedian host and Rob also surfaced online.

Herlene is the leading lady of Rob in the GMA series, “Magandang Dilag.”

According to the screenshots, the two are likely to be more than just workmates.

Herlene was quick to dismiss the allegations on X, formerly Twitter.

“Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho. gagawan ka ng issue,” wrote Herlene on X.

Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho.

gagawan ka ng issue! Dati asa #wowowin gumawa ng issue na buntis daw ako. Ngayon naman sa #MagandangDilag may issue uli na buntis ako uli? Ano susunod? Sa #BlackRider mabubuntis ako uli? — Herlene Hipon Budol (@herlene_budol) December 20, 2023

On the same day that the messages surfaced, Rob released a statement on Facebook stating, “My phone is still not in my possession.”

Bianca Manalo has yet to release a statement on the issue. Her last stories on instagram shows photos of her traveling in Japan.

A few months back, Rob’s ex-partner beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shared tweets on X which ignited speculations that she has been a victim of physical and mental abuse. While it was not mentioned that she was pertaining Rob, netizens were quick to connect the dots.

I wish I left from the first hit. I wish I left when I found out about his video scandal. I wish I left when I caught him cheating. I wish I left when I found out about his drug addiction. I wish I left before all the trauma turned me to someone I barely know. — Shaila Rebortera 🌸 (@shairebortera) September 20, 2023

Earlier this year, Shaila revealed that she and Rob are parents to an eight-month-old baby girl named Amelia.