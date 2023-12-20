EntertainmentLatest NewsNewsPH NewsTFT NewsUAE News

Rob Gomez, Bianca Manalo and Herlene Budol are hot topic following alleged message leaked

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago

Netizens are abuzz following an alleged leak of messages between actor Rob Gomez, Bianca Manalo, and Herlene Budol.

The screenshots of messages appear to have been taken from Rob’s phone.

In one of the screenshots, Bianca was asking Rob for a meet-up and went on assuring him saying: “He’s not here. He’s in Valenzuela.”

It was not clear in the messages who Bianca was referring to but it is public information that Bianca is in a relationship with Senator Win Gatchalian, who is from Valenzuela.

Read: Bianca Manalo marks 37th birthday with Malacañang celebration; netizens abuzz

Meanewhile, Herlene Budol is also a hot topic as screenshots of alleged messages between the comedian host and Rob also surfaced online.

Herlene is the leading lady of Rob in the GMA series, “Magandang Dilag.”

According to the screenshots, the two are likely to be more than just workmates.

Herlene was quick to dismiss the allegations on X, formerly Twitter.

“Showbiz nga talaga! Pag dedicated ka sa trabaho. gagawan ka ng issue,” wrote Herlene on X.

On the same day that the messages surfaced, Rob released a statement on Facebook stating, “My phone is still not in my possession.”

Bianca Manalo has yet to release a statement on the issue. Her last stories on instagram shows photos of her traveling in Japan.

A few months back, Rob’s ex-partner beauty queen Shaila Rebortera shared tweets on X which ignited speculations that she has been a victim of physical and mental abuse. While it was not mentioned that she was pertaining Rob, netizens were quick to connect the dots.

Earlier this year, Shaila revealed that she and Rob are parents to an eight-month-old baby girl named Amelia.

Photo of Justin Aguilar Justin Aguilar Follow on Twitter 8 hours ago
Photo of Justin Aguilar

Justin Aguilar

Justin is an assistant editor at The Filipino Times. She was a TV News Reporter for ABS-CBN News where she covered news stories and reports for TV and radio programs such as ANC, TV Patrol World, Umagang Kay Ganda, Bandila, and DZMM Teleradyo. She enjoys capturing people’s hearts by highlighting the excellence of Filipinos in her stories and bringing the latest updates to both OFWs and global readers of The Filipino Times. Want to share your story? Reach Justin on Facebook: www.facebook.com/justinlico.aguilar or send your story at: [email protected]

Related Articles

TFT Website Photo 2023 12 20T174419.140

Geneva Cruz calls out Michelle Dee over ‘lousy’ uniform

11 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 20T170321.096

Cherry Pie Picache moves on from break up with Edu Manzano

12 hours ago
TFT Website Photo 2023 12 20T143538.708

PNP relieves 3 cops after leaked Ronaldo Valdez’s video

15 hours ago
apec pbbm

PBBM signs 2024 national budget

15 hours ago
© 2023, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button