Miss Nepal stuns as first plus-size candidate in Miss Universe 2023

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report4 hours ago

Courtesy: Miss Universe

Miss Universe Nepal 2023 Jane Dipika Garrett broke beauty pageant stereotypes as she received loud applause and cheers from the crowd during the Miss Universe 2023 preliminaries held in El Salvador on Thursday.

The 23-year-old beauty queen became one of the crowd favorites in the competition for being the first plus-size candidate in the prestigious event.

“This persevering 23-year-old overcame a series of mental and hormonal changes to boost her confidence and become the woman she sees on stage tonight,” the host said while introducing Garrett during the swimsuit competition.

The beauty queen earned praise from netizens all over the world, landing her a spot on the trending topic list in the social media platform X, with over 12,000 posts on Thursday afternoon.

Garrett works as a nurse and business developer and she is a strong advocate for body positivity and women’s hormonal and mental health.

She was crowned as Miss Nepal Iast September 9.

