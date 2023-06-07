Tito, Vic, Joey move to TV 5 

‘Eat Bulaga’ original hosts Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey De Leon are now moving to TV 5, a week after they decided to leave the noontime show’s production firm TAPE Incorporated.

MediaQuest, the company owning TV 5, made the official announcement on Wednesday welcoming the Dabarkads.

“The Mediaquest Group has entered into an agreement with Tito, Vic and Joey and the Dabarkads to produce content for TV5 and other Mediaquest platforms. The deal opens yet another chapter in the long-running, celebrated entertainment careers of Tito Sotto, Vic Sotto and Joey de Leon,” the statement said.

Mediaquest Group headed by Jane Basas said that the partnership will provide Filipino viewers a better experience and choices.

“Our partnership strengthens our ability to continue to deliver the best for Filipino viewers here at home and all over the world. I’m happy that Tito, Vic, and Joey will now call TV5 their home,” said Basas.

Tito Sen said that the network transfer will provide the Dabarkads a new opportunity.

“Dahil sa ating mga Dabarkads na naging Kapatid, tuloy pa rin ang tuwa’t saya na aming dala,” he said.

The TVJ announced their departure from TAPE on May 31 while the other Dabarkads also followed the original hosts’ decision like Paolo Ballesteros, Jose Manalo, Maine Mendoza, Ryzza Mae Dizon, Wally Bayola, Ryan Agoncillo, and Allan K.