Dina Bonnevie reveals Alex Gonzaga got mad at Nadine Lustre over crying scene

Veteran actress Dina Bonnevie revealed that controversial vlogger Alex Gonzaga got mad with award-winning actress Nadine Lustre over her supposed scene in the defunct television series ‘P.S. I Love You’.

Dina said that Alex was so unprofessional and had always been late which affected the entire production.

“Hanggang sa lunch break, umalis na naman siya. Pagbalik niya, basa ang buhok. Walang makeup. So, we had to wait for another three hours bago makapag-take. Eh siyempre, kumukulo na ang dugo ng lahat,” she said.

“Kasi may eksena siya, dapat iiyak siya. Parang mommy niya n’un, tapos di siya makaiyak. Sabi ko, ‘Alex, do you know why you cannot cry? It’s because you’re not in touch with your emotions. You’re very indifferent to your co-workers. You know what? Honestly, I want to talk to you kasi we don’t like what you’re doing and that you’re always late,’” she added.

Alex even tried to counter the statements made by Dina. The veteran actress said that Alex even got mad at Nadine Lustre for even crying in a scene that was supposed to be hers.

Dina also denied that she shouted at Alex as claimed by the latter in her podcast.

“Hindi totoong sinigawan ko siya mula ulo hanggang paa, kasi yung setting namin sa may simbahan, may chapel du’n sa may Antipolo and then may parang rotonda and that morning late na naman siya so, nagpipigil na kami du’n,” she said.

