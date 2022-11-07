EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Miss Universe Philippines removes single status, height requirement for applicants

Miss Universe Philippines will accept applications from women “regardless of their civil status” for the 2023 pageant.

This was announced by the MUP organization on Monday, November 7, 2022. “The most prestigious crown in the country can be yours for the taking,” the organization said in a statement.

For a long time, candidates for the pageant must only be females who have never been married, widowed, or divorced.

In September, Miss Universe president Paula Shugart announced that the 72nd edition of the pageant would welcome mothers and wives in addition to single women, thereby eliminating one of the competition’s longest-standing signal status requirement.

The age limit for Miss Universe was set at 18 to 27 years old. No specific minimum height requirement was set for the screening process.

The application period runs until January 29, 2023.

Celeste Cortesi will represent the Philippines in the 71st edition of Miss Universe in the United States in January 2023.

