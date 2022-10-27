LOOK: Cinco’s ‘Impalpable Dream of Egypt’ at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai stuns netizens worldwide

Internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has dazzled the world anew with his latest collection titled ‘The Impalpable Dream of Egypt’.

Cinco, recipient of The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year, shared that this is his way of paying homage to one of the world’s most prominent icons of timeless beauty: Queen Nefertiti.

“The allure and enigma of Africa and the Middle East in this one magical assemblage brings us back to the time of pharaohs and tragical love stories. This collection is is a homage to the eternal icon of feminine beauty and power, Queen Nefertiti,” said Cinco in an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times.

He also described that his works were likewise inspired by Egypt’s towering manmade structures such as the Great Sphinx, the Pyramids as well as the Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs.

“The Pyramids and Great Sphinx provide a back drop to the embers of an epoch that is long gone by and yet remains timeless and unparalled,” said Cinco.

All eyes were on Cinco’s magnificent pieces which was part of the Arab Fashion Week Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection held at the Dubai Design District mid October.

“This is a journey akin to the hieroglyph-lined Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs. It is also a retelling of the smoldering love between Marc Antony and Cleopatra and its stark circumstance,” he added.

Cinco likewise expressed his gratitude to the amazing team behind his latest Egypt-inspired collection.

“Thanks to my business partner Sayed Ali and to my super amazing M5 team Ronan Opiña, Rhon Balagtas and JV Victorino and to all talented M5 artisans,” said Cinco.