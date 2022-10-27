EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

LOOK: Cinco’s ‘Impalpable Dream of Egypt’ at Arab Fashion Week in Dubai stuns netizens worldwide

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Photos from Arab Fashion Week via Michael Cinco.

Internationally-renowned Filipino fashion designer Michael Cinco has dazzled the world anew with his latest collection titled ‘The Impalpable Dream of Egypt’.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 2

Cinco, recipient of The Filipino Times Awards 2015 Rizal Awardee and Fashion Designer of the Year, shared that this is his way of paying homage to one of the world’s most prominent icons of timeless beauty: Queen Nefertiti.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 10

“The allure and enigma of Africa and the Middle East in this one magical assemblage brings us back to the time of pharaohs and tragical love stories. This collection is is a homage to the eternal icon of feminine beauty and power, Queen Nefertiti,” said Cinco in an exclusive interview with The Filipino Times.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 3

He also described that his works were likewise inspired by Egypt’s towering manmade structures such as the Great Sphinx, the Pyramids as well as the Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 9

“The Pyramids and Great Sphinx provide a back drop to the embers of an epoch that is long gone by and yet remains timeless and unparalled,” said Cinco.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 8

All eyes were on Cinco’s magnificent pieces which was part of the Arab Fashion Week Couture Fall/Winter 2022/2023 collection held at the Dubai Design District mid October.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 7

“This is a journey akin to the hieroglyph-lined Karnak Temple and Valley of the Kings tombs. It is also a retelling of the smoldering love between Marc Antony and Cleopatra and its stark circumstance,” he added.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 5

Cinco likewise expressed his gratitude to the amazing team behind his latest Egypt-inspired collection.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 4

“Thanks to my business partner Sayed Ali and to my super amazing M5 team Ronan Opiña, Rhon Balagtas and JV Victorino and to all talented M5 artisans,” said Cinco.

Cinco Egypt Collection Arab Fashion Week 6

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

tailgating death

1 dead, 5 injured due to tailgating in Dubai

1 hour ago
SC Supreme Court 1024x683 1

SC may reopen Marcos estate tax case

3 hours ago
sarah g billboard

Sarah Geronimo appears on New York Times Square Billboard

4 hours ago
neri naig and cash miranda

‘Sobrang advance ako mag isip’: Neri Naig reveals funding 1-year-old son Cash’s investments on insurance, stocks, property

7 hours ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button