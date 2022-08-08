‘The best is yet to come’: Teacher gets rejected in PH, found better opportunity overseas

An Overseas Filipino Worker (OFW) based in Thailand has recently gone viral after sharing his journey of being rejected in the Philippines but later on found a better opportunity abroad.

Jerald Ren Ferrer, 30, who hails from Pangasinan shared online that he was asked to produce a lot of demo materials and underwent series of steps only to be rejected in the end by a school in the Philippines.

In contrast he only submitted an online application and an introductory video to get hired in Thailand.

“Hindi naging hadlang ang mga rejections sakin bagkos nagbigay pa sakin ng lakas ng loob para makamit ang pangarap ko,” said Jerald in an interview with The Filipino Times.

Jerald said that he’s happy to inspire many people with his story. In his caption, he encouraged netizens to “look for another opportunities if you failed.”

“Sobrang daming nag memessage po sakin at karamiham sinasabi nila sakin na nawawalan na daw sila pag-asa sa buhay nila, pero nung nakita daw po ang post ko, na-inspire daw po sila at na-motivate para ipagpatuloy ang mga pangarap nila sa buhay,” he said.

During an online interview with The Filipino Times, Jerald shared that he struggled a lot in securing a job in the Philippines as he has just freshly graduated from college at that time.

“Marami rin po akong kasabay na applicants na with experience and let passers. Kaya sa tingin ko po pinili nila yung mas qualified. I still really don’t know the reason pero ang sinabi lang po kasi sakin nun after weeks kong nag hintay, may mali daw sa lesson plan ko,” shared Jerald.

He also revealed that he got rejected several times in Thailand to a point wherein he almost wanted to give up.

“Nagbigay po ako ng deadline sa sarili ko na sa gantong araw pag Wala pa din, Suko na ako. Yung deadline ko na ‘yun, I give all my best para makahanap ng work, Pero one day before the deadline. Isang door ang nag open sakin at nagbigay ng opportunity. Sobrang saya po na may maganda opportunity na binigay ang Dyos sa akin,” said Jerald.

Jerald has been teaching in Thailand for three years. He said he hopes to inspire those who are currently experiencing rejections that the best is yet to come.

“To my fellow Filipinos who faces struggles right now. The best day of your life is still yet to come just don’t give up. Believe in yourself. Rejections doesn’t mean you failed it’s a blessing from above because he knows what you deserve in life, he is preparing you with a bigger blessing. So always trust yourself and go for your goal,” said Jerald.

A lot of netizens were inspired by his story.

Sobrang daming nag memessage po sakin at karamiham sinasabi nila sakin na nawawalan na daw sila pagasa sa buhay nila, pero nung nakita daw po ang post ko, na inspire daw po sila at na motivate para ipagpatuloy ang mga pangarap nila sa buhay.

For now, Jerald said he is working on saving enough money to be able to open his own business.

“Plano ko po magtayo ng business sa Pinas. Saka po siguro ako magplano na umuwi. Ang importante muna sa ngayon nakakatulong ako sa Pamilya ko, at nakakapag ipon po,” said Jerald.

Do you have an inspiring story to share? Message us on Facebook or email at [email protected]