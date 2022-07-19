EntertainmentLatest NewsTFT News

Ukrainian Influencer Vladimir Grand finds home, fans in Philippines

Ukrainian Influencer Vladimir Grand has found fans in Philippines.

The social media influencer who has 60 million followers on Tiktok, 1.3 million on Instagram earlier said that they “ do not want war with Russia.”

Grand has been staying in the Philippines for three years now with his Filipina girlfriend Jenelyn, thanking her for the support she has given for the past few years.

Recalling what his mother told him, he said, “If you want to have fun with girls, go to Europe. If you want to find a girl you want to marry and have a family with, go to the Philippines.”

Jenelyn is but one of the many Filipinos who made the social media star feel welcome in the country including Dr. Emehly Sevilla, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vine Holistic Medical Aesthetics.

Sevilla tapped him to endorse her men’s line of skincare products while Grand dreams of becoming an actor and TV host in the Philippines.

