Manila vice mayor Yul Servo open to return to showbiz

Former Filipino actor-turned-politician Manila Vice Mayor John Martin Cruz Nieto, popularly known as Yul Servo, has set conditions for return to showbiz.

Servo, 45, who was sworn in as the new Vice Mayor of Manila at the Manila Cathedral in Intramuros, Manila last June 30, said that he has not totally closed his doors on the entertainment industry.

The hunk actor-politician was last seen in the movie “Rosario” in 2010. On TV, his last appearances were on the programs “Ipaglaban Mo,” “Magpakailanman,” and “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” and he secured a fresh term as vice mayor in the nation’s capital city of Manila in the May 2022 elections, continuing a 15-year public service career that has seen him as a three-term city councilor, and a district representative at the House of Representatives,

Earlier he won a four-way race, with a 400,000-vote lead over his closest rival, fellow actor Raymond Bagatsing and he said, “We are okay, we are friends, we know each other. When we saw each other (during the campaign) the respect was still there.”

“It just so happened that we are both actors. There is nothing wrong when an individual dreams of serving the people. We gave our best, but I was fortunate to be chosen by more people,” Nieto added.

The multi-awarded actor was last seen on the big screen in 2017 in the Cinemalaya entry “Kiko Boksingero,” and one of his critically acclaimed movies was the five-hour film “Batang Westside” by Lav Diaz. He also starred in the 2004 movie “Naglalayag” opposite National Artist for 2022 Nora Aunor and in 2008, he won the best actor at the Brussels International Film Festival for “Torotot”, but said he had not been taking showbiz projects since securing a congressional seat.

“Now I am assuming a new position with different responsibilities. I have to learn new things, so I would rather focus on it for now. But once we get a hang of it, perhaps I could consider accepting projects, one a time,” Nieto explained. “There are no small or big roles for an actor. What is important is you portray it well, and they would want to work with you again,” he said.