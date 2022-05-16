Manila’s first female mayor-elect says father will be proud of her victory

Manila mayor-elect Honey Lacuna on Friday said she hoped her father, former vice mayor Danny Lacuna, was proud about her victory in the elections.

In an interview with One News’ “The Chiefs” on Friday night, Lacuna said, “My father has been wheelchaired since 2016. He had a stroke in 2016, the first time I ran for vice mayor.”

She said she is not sure if her father was aware of her victory.

“It is saddening that he may not even know of my win. When I was proclaimed, I was really hoping that he would understand, so I was whispering to him: ‘Daddy, your daughter is now a mayor.’ He was just smiling,” Lacuna said.

RELATED STORY: Honey Lacuna set to be Manila’s first female mayor

“I was really hoping he would understand. Hopefully, someday,” she added.

The first female Manila mayor, Lacuna said she hopes to make her father proud to fulfill his wish for a Lacuna to helm the city hall. Her father had lost after running twice for Manila mayor.

“This for me is a vindication. They were always saying that a Lacuna is only for the vice mayor position,” she said.