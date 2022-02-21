AJ Raval responds to bashers after viral Valentine photo with Aljur Abrenica

Aj Raval is now actively responding on her social media accounts after the starlet’s recent viral photo with rumored lover Aljur Abrenica.

Aj and Aljur were both involved in a controversy following the split of Aljur and his legal wife Kylie Padilla.

The two were spotted in Leyte on Valentine’s day which prompted rumors anew that they are in a relationship. On February 19, Aj addressed her bashers.

“Maraming taong mas pinipiling maging bobo kesa piliin na maunawaan at maintindihan ang sitwasyon ng iba. Welcome sa lahat ng bashers comment lang kayo. feel free to bash don’t be shy ilabas nyo yang galit nyo na makakatulong sa buhay nyo at sa ika uunlad ng pilipinas,” AJ said on her Facebook said.

But some commenters did not miss the opportunity to engage the sexy star.

“Maghubad ka na lang Aj Raval. Di pede sau topic na pang matalino,” one basher said.

“TAMA!!!!!,” AJ responded.

Another netizen posted a photo of Kylie with the caption ’the legal’. AJ responded with three heart emojis.

“LINYAHAN NG MGA BABAENG GUILTY AT WALA MAIDAHILAN,” another netizen told AJ.

Another netizen advised AJ to stay away from Aljur because he will only use her for her popularity.

“Babasahin ko sana kaso ang haba,” AJ responded sarcastically.