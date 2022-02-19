“Kumain lang kami dun tas nagbihis”: Aljur clears up allegations of intimate moments with AJ Raval at hotel in Leyte

Quelling social media rumors, Filipino actor Aljur Abrenica has clarified that he and AJ Raval recently visited a hotel and resort in Leyte ‘just to eat and dress up’ for an event.

The clarification has come after the photos of the rumored couple alleging to be together on Valentine’s Day went viral on social media websites.

Aljur said they were invited as guests by a local cooperative to grace the launching of a radio station.

“We were blessed to grace their inauguration, may bago silang bukas na radio station,” Aljur was quoted as saying in a Pep report.

“E, wala, trabaho yun e, pupuntahan ko,” Ajur added while addressing a virtual press conference for his upcoming film Mamasapano: Now It Can Be Told.

The actor rejected reports that he and AJ stayed in the hotel for a few days for a Valentine’s Day celebration.

“Yung hotel na yun, nagulat ako, kumain lang kami dun ‘ta’s nagbihis lang to freshen up para sa show,” he reportedly said.

“Siyempre, Valentine’s, nagkataon lang. Hindi (kami nag-stay dun). Sila lang ang gumagawa ng drama na ‘yan. Kung anong gusto nilang makita, tingnan nila.

“Pero trabaho po yun, trabaho po yun para sa mga cooperatives,” he added.

Aljur and AJ have been rumored to be dating amid the former’s controversial split with wife Kylie Padilla.

AJ had previously said that she was not the third party in the breakup, adding that Aljur is still courting her.