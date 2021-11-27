‘Masakit pa ba, anak?’: Robin Padilla asks Kylie about her thoughts on split with Aljur Abrenica

Kylie Padilla revealed that she’s ‘moving on’ months after her controversial split with Aljur Abrenica.

In her one-on-one interview with her father, Robin, the action star said that he could easily determine if Kylie was telling the truth just by looking at her eyes.

“Ok na kami, thank God. Okay na po talaga Pa, I promise. Ayoko nang mag-ano, basta ang importante, okay kami sa mga bata,” said Kylie.

“Masakit pa ba? Masakit pa?” asked Robin.

“To be honest, Pa, ang mahirap lang talaga doon sa nangyari sa amin is never ko nang ma-e-enjoy yung pinapanood ko silang (Aljur and her kids) naglalaro,” said Kylie.

Kylie moved to a new home with her sons after she split with her former husband, Aljur Abrenica. The split became controversial when Aljur dropped a now-deleted Facebook post which challenged Kylie to ‘tell the truth’

Kylie then shared with her father that the only thing she regrets is that she wouldn’t enjoy her favorite moments any longer – which is how her kids bond and enjoy their time with their dad.

“Kasi alam ko nung dumating talaga yung time na, hindi na siya nag wo-work. But bilang nanay, kasi favorite ko yung pinapanood ko yung mga anak ko and tatay nila na magkasama,” said Kylie.

“Yun lang talaga yung isang bagay na nagtatanong ako – ‘tama ba to or hindi’? Pero kung titignan ko as a whole, mas maganda yung nangyari ngayon kasi hindi na kami toxic,” she added.

The actress further said that while she wouldn’t be able to enjoy such moments as a whole family, she’s in a better, happier state than she was in when they were together as a couple.

“Mahapdi sa aking puso na hindi ko na yun nakikita, na-e-enjoy in that way na buo kami. Mas happy na ako ngayon realistically. Kasi after ng mga nangyari hindi na ako makakabalik doon e, doon sa kung paano ako before, masyado nang maraming nangyari” said Kylie.

Robin then asked if the two have no chances of reconciliation: “Ako naman yata ngayon ang malulungkot – so wala na talagang pag-asa?”

“No no – it’s best what it is now kasi tinitignan ko rin in the future, maging friends kami talaga. Ngayon kasi syempre after ng nangyari, we’re friends pero there’s a distance. Dumidistansya na ako kasi siyempre nagulat ako e. Pero bilang nanay ng mga anak ko, I have to be civil and try to be the better person, mas mature na tao,” said Kylie.

Watch the video here: Kylie Nicole Padilla: The conversation I never had with my Papa.