Matteo celebrates second wedding anniversary with wife Sarah G

Actor Matteo Guidicelli celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife Sarah Geronimo.

He took to social media to greet his wife Sarah Geronimo on their second wedding anniversary. On Instagram, Guidicelli marked the special occasion by sharing a series of their pictures together.

“Through thick and thin and all the ups and downs, we will be partners for life,” he wrote in the caption.

“I love you my beautiful wife! You’re the best. Happy 2nd year anniversary! #theguidicellis @justsarahgph,” the actor added.

After their February 2020 wedding, Geronimo and Guidicelli have been mostly away from limelight, opting for one-off projects, including their respective and joint concerts.

After they tied the knot, the couple has been the subject of persistent speculation in relation to a possible pregnancy.