Paolo Bediones “terminated” from News 5 over delayed salary issue with talents for DepEd TV project

Television host Paolo Bediones has reportedly been terminated from News 5, the news department of the Kapatid Network.

Bediones has been absent from his morning newscast ‘Frontline sa Umaga’ in recent days.

According to a Pep.ph report, Gretchen Ho will be replacing him in the morning program.

A source told Pep.ph that Bediones’ contract has been terminated effective February 1 due to his recent controversy.

Bediones’ company Ei2 Tech was being complained by those who worked for DepEd TV for not being paid.

“Issues surrounding Paolo Bediones’ company Ei2, its partners and workers have adversely affected his work as a news anchor for News5,” the official statement of News5 said.

“For this reason, the network deemed it best to release him from his contract effective February 1, 2022,” it added.

Bediones has yet to respond on the issue.

Ei2 Tech bagged the contract to produce multimedia lessons for DepEd TV from October 2020 to September 2021. The contract was worth PHP654 million.

The talent fees for the workers have been allegedly long overdue, prompting them to file a legal case against Bediones.

A former executive producer said that Bediones owed P42 million to around 200 media workers who rendered service to his company.