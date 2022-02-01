Filipina singer Moira, SB19 pop supergroup among key winners of 7th Wish Music awards

Filipina singer Moira dela Torre and SB19 pop supergroup are among the big winners of 7th Wish Music awards.

Dela Torre and the P-pop group behind “Bazinga” clinched top trophies on Sunday night in a virtual awards ceremony was held virtually.

Apart from being hailed Artist of the Year, dela Torre also won Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for “Paubaya.”

SB19, meanwhile, got a total of five awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

Violinist Alfonso Soberano as KDR Icon of Music and Philanthrophy, and OPM pillar Louie Ocampo as KDR Icon of Musical Excellence were given special awards.

The 7th Wish Music Awards show will be broadcast on its online platforms on February 6.