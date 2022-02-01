Entertainment

Filipina singer Moira, SB19 pop supergroup among key winners of 7th Wish Music awards

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago

Filipina singer Moira dela Torre and SB19 pop supergroup are among the big winners of 7th Wish Music awards.

Dela Torre and the P-pop group behind “Bazinga” clinched top trophies on Sunday night in a virtual awards ceremony was held virtually.

Apart from being hailed Artist of the Year, dela Torre also won Contemporary Folk Song of the Year for “Paubaya.”

SB19, meanwhile, got a total of five awards, including Group of the Year, Pop Song of the Year for “What?”, and Wisher’s Choice.

Violinist Alfonso Soberano as KDR Icon of Music and Philanthrophy, and OPM pillar Louie Ocampo as KDR Icon of Musical Excellence were given special awards.

The 7th Wish Music Awards show will be broadcast on its online platforms on February 6.

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report Follow on Twitter 7 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Enchong Dee 1

Enchong Dee posts bail over cyberlibel case

5 hours ago
Enchong Dee Claudine Bautista

Enchong Dee voluntarily surrenders to NBI 

10 hours ago
Trina Cadanza Carlo Aquino

Carlo Aquino’s GF hints about ‘cheating partner’, moves to new home

1 day ago
Matteo Guidicelli Sarah Geronimo enjoy horse ride

LOOK: Matteo Guidicelli, Sarah Geronimo enjoy horse ride in Rizal

1 day ago
© 2022, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button