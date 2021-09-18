Toni Gonzaga unfazed by bashers, shares video with Bongbong

Toni Gonzaga appears to be unaffected by her bashers by sharing her interview with former senator and son of late dictator Bongbong Marcos.

Amid the online backlash, Toni shared on her Instagram story the link to her interview on Youtube which is now the second trending video in the social media platform.

RELATED STORY: Ateneo Martial Law Museum challenges Toni Gonzaga after Bongbong Marcos interview

A friend of Toni, Bianca Gonzalez, addressed those who have been tagging her to react on the issue knowing that she has been very vocal on issues and yet a close friend of Gonzaga.

“My stand has always, ever since, been very public: #NeverForget and #NeverAgain. I might have even seen some of you out at the rallies,” she said.

Toni’s interview drew the ire of Marcos martial law victims including the Ateneo Martial Law Museum which even dared Toni to also interview the victims.

READ ON: Bianca Gonzalez reacts on Toni Gonzaga’s controversial video with Bongbong Marcos

“I’ve gotten messages asking, ‘Bakit tahimik ka sa issue?’. As a friend, I choose to reach out privately and dialogue respectfully, instead of ‘call out’ publicly. Because for me, that is what a true friend would do,” she said.

“Even family and friends can have different views. My friends know that my stand has always been #MarcosNotAHero, and I will continue to be vocal and share my stand,” she added.