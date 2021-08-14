Vice Ganda surprises family with a new house

Kapamilya TV host Vice Ganda has surprised his family with a brand new house.

Vice’s mother was in disbelief upon hearing the good news and thought that she’s being pranked by the comedian and TV host.

Vice made the surprise during the birthday celebration of his sister Tina. The family thought they will just be having dinner when Vice brought them to the new house.

“Welcome to your new home, Viceral family,” read a balloon decoration on the wall in a living room area.

RELATED STORY: Vice Ganda speaks up on Filipinos being told they “can’t choose” COVID-19 vaccine

Rosario, Vice’s mother, kept on asking the host’s siblings if the new house is true or a joke.

“Hindi ko masabi,” Rosario emotionally said while hugging Vice.

“Wala ka namang dapat sabihin. Just be happy. You deserve this,” Vice Ganda said.

Based on the vlog, the new house has seven rooms and a pool.

“Ang bongga mo lang dito. Walang enough na words to say thank you sa ‘yo. Kaya ang bongga ni God sa iyo, kasi ang bongga mo rin sa amin,” Tina said.

“Meron na rin akong fear na, ‘Oh my God, ako kaya, kailan ako babawiin? Sino pa kaya ‘yung mas malalapit pa na mawawala?’ Kaya bago pa mangyari ‘yun, hangga’t kaya kong magbigay ng masayang memory o magandang regalo sa kanila, gagawin ko na. Hindi ko alam kung nandoon pa ako bukas, next month, o next year,” Vice said in the vlog on why he decided to give a house to his family.

READ ON: Vice Ganda greets Kapuso, Kapatid network during ASAP Natin ‘To launch on TV 5

“Sobra naman ‘yung ipon ko. Sino’ng makikinabang? E ‘di kami-kami rin naman. Gusto ko maramdaman ng family ko, ma-experience nila ‘yung sarap hangga’t nabubuhay ako, hangga’t nabubuhay sila. Gusto kong maramdaman namin lahat ‘yung masarap, ‘yung masaya, ‘yung maganda,” Vice said.

“Napaka precious sa akin ng panahon, kaya ayoko na mag-aksaya. Hangga’t may time, gusto kong makagawa at makapagbigay ng magandang pakiramdam sa pamilya ko,” he said.

Vice started his showbiz break in 2009 with It’s Showtime. He was dubbed as the ‘Unkabogable star’ after numerous blockbuster movies. (TDT)

Watch the video here: