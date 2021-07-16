Entertainment

LOOK: Pia Wurtzbach, boyfriend reunite in Dubai’s iconic Burj Al Arab

Beauty queen Pia Wurtzbach was treated to a luxury surprise by her boyfriend Jeremy Jauncey when he took her for a stay at the iconic Burj Al Arab hotel in Dubai.

The couple had just reunited after being apart for three months and Jeremy decided to make it a luxurious surprise for Pia by taking her to the hotel in the sea.

Pia was wonder-struck that she decided to share a lovely video montage of their stay in the Burj Al Arab hotel.

The Miss Universe 2015 took to Instagram by posting her happy comments: “On the ‘Burj” of dying from ultimate ‘kilig’. Such a beautiful surprise… a side trip from our actual trip. Thank you, my love”.

Her Instagram post drew reactions from numerous celebrities and netizens.

Meanwhile, Jeremy said it felt nice to bring Pia to the place where his business, Beautiful Destinations, began.

