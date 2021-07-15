Kylie Padilla shuts down romance rumors with JM de Guzman

Actress Kylie Padilla denied rumors involving actor JM De Guzman on her separation with her husband Aljur Abrenica.

A netizen dared to ask Kylie if there is truth on rumors that Aljur cannot afford her penchant for luxury items.

“Totoo po ba na kaya mo iniwan si Aljur dahil high maintenance ka po at di afford ni Aljur luho mo?” the netizen asked.

The same online user also asked about De Guzman’s possible involvement.

“Tapos po maraming mayayaman ang nanliligaw sayo pati mga artista at isa dun si @1migueldeguzman yun po kasi ang Sabi ni Xian Gaza eh salamat po.”

Kylie responded: “Magkaibigan lng kami ni JM. This is not true.”

Kylie recently moved to her new home with her two sons after she confirmed her split with Aljur.

The actress shared photos and videos of their new home and even said that they are sanitizing their furniture.

“Our new place is almost ready for my boys and I to move in and I’m so excited. But of course I have to make sure that our new furniture is clean and sanitized,” she said.

The Kapuso star then requested for privacy after her break with Aljur.

“Every family goes through a lot of challenges and sometimes we think that it is only the couple that goes through the ordeal. We forget the kids and people that are involved,” Kylie said in a statement sent to GMA News.

Kylie said that she and Aljur are now working as co-parents for their two sons Alas and Axl.

She adds that she is now on the stage of recovering, healing and moving on.

“All we need right now is respect—first and foremost on the decisions we have made as a family and respect for each and every member of our family—to Aljur who is the father of my two wonderful boys, most especially to Alas and Axl who are at this point very fragile, and to our families from both sides who have guided us along the way,” she added.