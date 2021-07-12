Jennylyn Mercado’s handsome son Jazz stuns celebrities

Filipina actress Jennylyn Mercado’s 12-year-old son, Alex Jazz “Jazzy” has begun to attract attention from celebrities.

This came following a photo uploaded by the actress on her Instagram account which was captioned: “Communing with nature with my Jazzy at @thefarmatsanbenito”. Jazzy serious yarn?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jen Mercado (@mercadojenny)



The photo drew various reactions from many celebrities including Chynna Ortaleza writing: “Jazz is so big already! He’s so handsome!”

Yasmien Kurdi, on the other hand, commented: “Wow, I already have a teenager as my godson! Jazzy Boy is so handsome!.”

Jazzy is Jennylyn’s son with former boyfriend Patrick Garcia.