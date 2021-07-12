Entertainment

Are Sarah Geronimo, Piolo Pascual going to be the next Kapamilya to transfer to GMA7?

Photo courtesy of VIVA

Popstar Royalty Sarah Geronimo and Kapamilya ultimate leading man Piolo Pascual maintained that they will remain as Kapamilyas.

Geronimo and Pascual were both rumored to transfer to GMA-7 after Bea Alonzo’s network switch.

However, a video of Pascul during the latest ASAP Natin ‘To episode last Sunday seems to have put an end to the speculation.

The actor said: “Kapamilya, thank you for continuing to let us into your homes through all the different available platforms. As we face a lot of hardships and difficulties this last year, your support and your trust will always be an inspiration for us to continue to be in the service of the Filipino.”

“Maraming salamat po, I’ll see you soon,” Pascual said.

Meanwhile, Geronimo’s video was played after Pascual, wherein she stated: “Mga kapamilya, nandito pa rin ang ating pamilya dahil sa hindi nagbabagong pagmamahal natin para sa isa’t isa. Hindi kami magsasawang paulit-ulit kayong pasalamatan dahil paulit-ulit niyo ring pinapatunayan na ang magkapamilya, hindi nag-iiwanan. Mahal na mahal po namin kayo.”

VIVA Entertainment has also denied that Geronimo will transfer to the Kapuso network.

