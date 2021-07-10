Binibining Pilipinas 2021 contestants vie for four crowns

Binibining Pilipinas 2021 is being held on July 11 with as many as four crowns awaiting the lucky winners amid excitement for fans and others.

Binibining Pilipinas Charities, Inc is the franchisee for four international pageants – Miss International, Miss Grand International, Miss Globe, and Miss Intercontinental.

Sireethorn Leearamwat of Thailand won the Miss International 2019 title during the 59th Miss International pageant on November 12, 2019, at the Tokyo Dome City Hall in Tokyo, Japan. Patch Magtanong of the Philippines placed in the top eight.

The Philippines has placed in the finals many times, with the most recent win being model and actress Kylie Versoza, who won the crown in 2016. Bea Rose Santiago won the title in 2013.

The Miss International 60th edition will be held in November 2021 at Yokohama City, Kanagawa Prefecture, Japan after being postponed twice due to the pandemic.

The current Miss Grand International is Abena Appiah of the United States, who won in the March 27, 2021 event at the Show DC Hall in Bangkok, Thailand. Philippine bet Samantha Bernardo was the first runner-up in the pageant.

The date of the latest Miss Grand International pageant is yet to be announced.

Hungarian Fanni Miko won the title of Miss Intercontinental in 2019 at the pageant held at the SUNRISE Montemare Resort in Sharm El Sheik, Egypt. Kapampangan choice Emma Mary Tiglao made it to the Top 20 and won the Miss Popularity award.

The Philippines’ Karen Gallman was the first Filipina to win the Miss Intercontinental 2018 crown.

Kosovo’s Lorinda Kolgecio is the current Miss Globe 2020 titleholder, and Philippine candidate Rowena Sasaluya the fourth runner-up and People’s Choice Award during the pageant held in Albania on November 12, 2020.

The Canada-founded Miss Globe pageant has witnessed two Philippine crown-holders since its launch in 2001 – Maricar Balagtas, who won in its founding year, and Ann Lorraine Colis in 2015. (AW)