IATF approves Binibining Pilipinas coronation night

The Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) has approved the grand coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“The IATF approved the holding of the Binibining Pilipinas 2021 Coronation Night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum strictly following the submitted health and safety protocols,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a briefing.

“All participants and guests shall be required to undergo COVID-19 RT-PCR Test 48 hours prior to the event,” he added.

Miss Globe, Miss Grand International, Miss Intercontinental, and Miss International will be the crowns to be given to pageant winners.

This is also the first coronation night of Binibining Pilipinas without the Miss Universe franchise.

Viewers can watch the Binibining Pilipinas Grand Coronation Night live on YouTube channel or A2Z Channel 11, Kapamilya Channel, iWantTFC, and Metro Channel.