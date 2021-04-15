LOOK: Willie Revillame gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

TV host Willie Revillame has received his first dose of COVID-19 shot from China’s Sinovac vaccine.

Revillame, 60, is also urging his supporters and viewers to avail the vaccines while they are available.

He received his first vaccine dose on Wednesday, April 14. The ‘Wowowin’ host said that he did not feel any side effects and the vaccination process went smoothly.

The TV host belongs to the second priority group for the vaccination program.

“Kanina ho ay nagpa-injection na ako. Nagpa-vaccine na po ako ng Sinovac vaccine. So ayan po, kanina po ‘yan, alas-dos,” he said.

“Ayan, kadarating ko lang. Humabol nga ako rito ngayon at gusto kong magpasalamat sa mga taga-DOH, sa lahat po ng mga tao doon in the presence of doctors, mga nurses,” the TV host said in his program.

He recounts his experience during the vaccination process.

“’Yun pala kukuhanin muna ‘yung ano mo, blood pressure mo. Che-checkin ka lahat, oxygen mo, lahat bago ka nila ma-injection,” he said.

“Titingnan ho kung ika’y high blood o hindi. Sa awa ng Diyos kanina nasa ano ako eh, 130 over 80, batang-bata. Thank you po mga doc, siyempre,” he added.

“Kasi proteksyon natin ‘to, eh. Pumayag na po tayo na magpa-inject. Ako heto ho kasi siyempre nag-iingat na rin ho kami dito, kailangan protektado. Naka-schedule na rin ho lahat ng mga staff namin,” he said.

Revillame will receive his second dose of vaccine on May 11.