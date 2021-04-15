Entertainment

LOOK: Willie Revillame gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma48 seconds ago

TV host Willie Revillame has received his first dose of COVID-19 shot from China’s Sinovac vaccine.

Revillame, 60, is also urging his supporters and viewers to avail the vaccines while they are available.

He received his first vaccine dose on Wednesday, April 14. The ‘Wowowin’ host said that he did not feel any side effects and the vaccination process went smoothly.

The TV host belongs to the second priority group for the vaccination program.

“Kanina ho ay nagpa-injection na ako. Nagpa-vaccine na po ako ng Sinovac vaccine. So ayan po, kanina po ‘yan, alas-dos,” he said.

“Ayan, kadarating ko lang. Humabol nga ako rito ngayon at gusto kong magpasalamat sa mga taga-DOH, sa lahat po ng mga tao doon in the presence of doctors, mga nurses,” the TV host said in his program.

He recounts his experience during the vaccination process.

“’Yun pala kukuhanin muna ‘yung ano mo, blood pressure mo. Che-checkin ka lahat, oxygen mo, lahat bago ka nila ma-injection,” he said.

“Titingnan ho kung ika’y high blood o hindi. Sa awa ng Diyos kanina nasa ano ako eh, 130 over 80, batang-bata. Thank you po mga doc, siyempre,” he added.

“Kasi proteksyon natin ‘to, eh. Pumayag na po tayo na magpa-inject. Ako heto ho kasi siyempre nag-iingat na rin ho kami dito, kailangan protektado. Naka-schedule na rin ho lahat ng mga staff namin,” he said.

Revillame will receive his second dose of vaccine on May 11.

Photo of Mark Nituma Mark Nituma49 seconds ago
Photo of Mark Nituma

Mark Nituma

Mark is the editorial director of TFT and is currently based in its Manila headquarters. Upon graduating from UP Diliman in 2010, he joined the internationally-awarded TV magazine show Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho as a researcher. Nearly a year later, he became one of its segment producers. In a span of five years with GMA7, he was able to travel not only the Philippines’ most beautiful spots but also the country’s least visited places—from some of the war-torn areas of Mindanao to impoverished parts of Luzon and Visayas—capturing a closer look at life in these communities. Mark also worked with various TV programs and specials such as Philippine Treasure and Reel Time. After his five-year stint in the media network, he flew to Dubai in 2016 to start his career as a journalist/reporter for The Filipino Times. Got story pitches? Send Mark an email at [email protected] or drop him a line on facebook.com/mark.nituma.

Related Articles

LOOK: Donita Rose is now a corporate chef in the US

7 hours ago

Zanjoe Marudo recalls COVID-19 journey

1 day ago

Nikki Valdez recalls mental struggles of isolation after recovering from COVID-19

2 days ago

‘Walang media’: Vico Sotto thanks Angel Locsin, Anne Curtis for PHP1 million donation to Pasig

2 days ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button