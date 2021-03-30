Son reveals Claire Dela Fuente tested positive for COVID-19 before death

Claire Dela Fuente’s son revealed that the OPM icon had caught the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) prior to her death on Tuesday. She was 62 years old.

Her son Gigo told ABS-CBN News that she also had comorbidities including diabetes, anxiety and hypertension.

“Earlier this morning, my mom Claire Dela Fuente died due to cardiac arrest. She was also COVID-19 positive,” he told the report.

Gigo added that he, too, tested positive for the virus last week.

He added that Claire’s cause of death was due to cardiac arrest triggered by her stress and anxiety.

“My mom has a tendency to worry a lot and that caused her body to weaken,” he said.