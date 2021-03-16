Julia Barretto says ‘I love you’ to Gerald Anderson 

After publicly admitting their relationship, actress Julia Barretto and Gerald Anderson are getting more vocal in expressing their affection towards each other.

In a YouTube video posted by Gerald’s brother Ken on Sunday, Barretto greeted her boyfriend with a short and sweet message.

“Happy birthday, my love. I love you and we all love you. Many, many more birthdays to come and enjoy the rest of the night,” she said, then ended it with a flying kiss.

The couple were also seen playing and enjoying their time together as they talk and bond with some of their friends and family in the said vlog.

Barretto also shared a sweet photo of her and Anderson on the latter’s birthday last March 7.

“Everyday I celebrate you, but today I am extra grateful,” Barretto wrote. “Happy birthday, my love, I am SO PROUD OF YOU.”

In an interview with Boy Abunda, Anderson denied that ge ghosted his ex-girlfriend Bea Alonzo.

Anderson also explained that the relationship with Alonzo was toxic for months.

“Ano po ba ang definition ng ghosting? Kasi ang dating sa ‘kin is parang nasa gitna kami ng dinner and then nag-decide ako na mag-walkout and ‘di magpapakita kahit kailan. ‘Yun ba ang definition or is it walking away from a very unhealthy, toxic — not saying na siya ‘yung toxic, ako ‘yung toxic — but being together we were very toxic, and hindi nirerespeto ‘yung explanation na binibigay mo, hindi tinatanggap after months and months and months and months and months of being on the rocks at medyo away? I mean ‘yun lang,” he said.

When pressed further on what happened during those months, Anderson refused to give more information.

“I’m just gonna leave it at that,” he said.

Anderson said that he can still remember that there was a formal break up between the two of them.

“I can remember that moment…I just don’t have the guts to put someone in a bad light because gusto ko linisin ang image ko or ‘yung side ko,” he said.

“Nasaktan pero wala na po kong magagawa, Tito Boy. Hindi rin ako ‘yung tipo ng tao na kahit ang daming nagsasabi na ‘di magsalita ka,’ I couldn’t look at myself in a mirror kapag nagkwento pa ko about my relationship, kung paano kami naghiwalay o ‘di naghiwalay,” Anderson added.

The actor also explained why he decided to stay silent despite the controversy in 2019.

“I will never throw someone under the bus para lang linisin ‘yung lalo na ‘yung tao na I have intimate moments with, I had happy moments with. Lalo na itong last, ang pangit. Ang lala,” he said. (TDT)