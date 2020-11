Kapamilya actress Bea Alonzo has left Star Magic after nearly two decades, industry insiders confirmed to Philippine Entertainment Portal (PEP.ph).

Alonzo has been under the said talent management arm of ABS-CBN for most of her career. Reports, however, said that she did not renew her contract when it expired in October 2020.

Insiders also told Pep.ph that the actress will now be managed by veteran talent manager na si Shirley Kuan.