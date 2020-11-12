Entertainment

Jericho Rosales, Kim Cam Jones use surfboards to help trapped residents from typhoon ‘Ulysses’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 29 mins ago

Photo credit: Instagram/Jericho Rosales

Actor Jericho Rosales and wife Kim Cam Jones used surfboards to help residents trapped in their homes amid the typhoon Ulysses that raged Metro Manila and other parts of Luzon, ABS-CBN reported.

The couple used their boards to help rescuers as the flood rises in various parts of Metro Manila.

“This morning paglabas namin, baha na. Usually kapag baha dito kasi, ganyan talaga. Laging ganyan ang problema. Sometimes walang boats or flotation devices so naglabas kami ni Kim ng surfboard,” ABS-CBN quoted Rosales as saying.

“Okay naman [‘yung mga napuntahan namin sa bahay], safe naman sila, thank God. May mga iba lang na hindi na mapuntahan nung rescue teams kasi malakas na ‘yung agos and wala pang boats,” he added.

He advised everyone to remain calm and be better prepared, and that if we’re capable, we should support the rescuers.

The actor also hopes for everyone’s safety and health amid the typhoon.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

