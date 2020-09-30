Carmi Martin recovers from COVID-19

Veteran actress Carmi Martin has announced that she survived her battle for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
On her Instagram account, Martin said that she took a swab test as part of her requirements for an upcoming shoot.
She later on found out that she tested positive for the virus.
“I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except for my BP shooting up, and also for not able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it,” the actress said.
Carmi said that despite what happened, she had spent more time with God.
“Panginoong Diyos Salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng Covid,” Carmi said.
She said maintaining a positive attitude is key for her to survive the virus.
She also expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her in her trying times.
Last September13, I went to Philippine Red Cross for a swab test that was a requirement for a digital series under Starcinema, then the following day got the result that I was Positive of Covid 19. I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except for my BP shoot up, and also for not able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it. The 2 week quarantine became A HONEYMOON WITH GOD. I spent each day with prayers and praying for others , singing beautiful songs for our Lord and listening to excellent preachings each day. Having a Positive attitude, exercising and eating healthy food specially prepared by @gourmadebychefroblau made me recover well. I am also very thankful for all the people who supported me during this hard times. Thanking my family for being there for me, Sister Coney Reyes, Pastor Paolo Punzalan and Victory church family, Tita Lourdes B. Ramos and my IDBS family, my friends like Gladys Reyes, Minnie Aguilar , Choly Cabanban, Cousin Cory, Mayan & Mark Santos, Sister Chona, Mama & Abebes…and ofcourse…. Makati LGU headed by Barangay Magallanes Chairman Jomar Alzona, CESU, Doctors and staff of Makati Frienship Suites Facility, headed by Dra. Happy Dra. Car, Nurse Summer, Nurse Zoren, Nurse Cha Cha and to ABSCBN Medical team who really took great care of me during this time. Panginoong Diyos Salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng Covid. My 2 week quarantine was so precious because spending time with GOD will always be the BEST! PRAISE GOD for I am now Covid free! #ProudtobeMakatizen #salutetofrontliners #covidsurvivor #TeamMFSStrong