Carmi Martin recovers from COVID-19

Veteran actress Carmi Martin has announced that she survived her battle for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

On her Instagram account, Martin said that she took a swab test as part of her requirements for an upcoming shoot.

She later on found out that she tested positive for the virus.

“I really felt bad because I have no symptoms except for my BP shooting up, and also for not able to do the project since I was so prepared and really was so excited to do it,” the actress said.

Carmi said that despite what happened, she had spent more time with God.

“Panginoong Diyos Salamat sa pagkakataon na mas lalo akong manalig sa iyo at maging blessing sa ibang tao na may mga pinagdadaang sa panahon ng Covid,” Carmi said.

She said maintaining a positive attitude is key for her to survive the virus.

She also expressed her gratitude to all those who supported her in her trying times.