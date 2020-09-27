Bangs Garcia shows off post-partum body following birth of 2nd child

Actress Bangs Garcia has stunned her fans and followers with a photo of her post-partum body two months after giving birth to her second child.
Garcia, who admitted that she was a fitness freak, said that working out during pregnancy does wonders for the mother and her future baby—noting that having strong arms, back, hips, and legs allow women to carry the baby around with ease.
“Moreover, it will help boost fertility, lower weight gains, decrease the risk of developing gestational diabetes & high blood pressure during pregnancy, and all the potential complications associated w/these diseases,” she said.
The actress added that moderate exercises during pregnancy could help boosts the baby’s brain development and heart health, recommending walking, gardening, or doing housework that can help get the heart pumping most days of the week.
She, however, added that she is not sure if she can do exercises—apart from household chores and a little walking—for the next months as she will still have to recover from her C-section.
“‘Self-discipline & balance’ is the key, but I honestly don’t know if I could do exercises this time after I recover from my C-section in a few months apart from doing household chores & walking in parks since I am a hands-on Mum!
“But I’m so glad that I’ve worked out before & during my pregnancies ‘coz my muscles stayed intact. As soon as I delivered, my muscle memory took over & my body remembered how it used to look like,” she said.
Garcia added that it takes a while to get the body back to pre-pregnancy shape, and that mothers should not overdo exercise and diet, and continue breastfeeding and eating healthy meals.
“Cheers to all mothers out there! Enjoy every moment of motherhood and just keep a positive attitude, for it will lead you to positive outcomes!” she said.
