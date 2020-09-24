Angelica Panganiban reacts on Carlo Aquino now having a baby

Actress Angelica Panganiban is happy for her former boyfriend and partner Carlo Aquino who is now a father.

Aquino and his model girlfriend Trina Candaza welcomed on September 13 the birth of their new bundle of joy, baby Enola Mithi.

Panganiban said that she’s sure Aquino is now happy starting his own family.

“I’m sure masayang masaya siya. Masayang masaya sila and ‘yon naman dapat, ‘di ba? Importante ‘yung happiness ng mga tao, so good, congratulations,” she said.

Panganiban and Aquino had a fall out after their comeback movie Exes Baggage.

The fans of the former teen loveteam turned real lovers thought that they would be back in each other’s arms after the film.

The two hinted that they could be in a relationship again but later on announced that they could no longer work with each other in the future.

Aquino then confirmed that he is in a relationship with Trina months after.