‘Wala kaming pera ngayon’: Actress Sherilyn Reyes opens up on failed business venture, debts

Actress Sherilyn Reyes has opened up about what she’s going through right now.

On her Instagram account, Reyes began calling out a netizen who insulted his son Hashtag Ryle for being ‘feeling sikat’.

“Hindi naka-shades ang anak ko kahapon. Naka-tinted face shield siya at malabo ang paningin dahil dinilate ang pupil niya,” she said.

Reyes then shared their current struggles as a family.

“Wala raw kami pera, totoo rin! At kahil kailan hindi ko ikinaila sa mga kakilala ko na wala akong pers ngayon,” she said.

She later on said that they fell into victim from a swindler.

“Sa kasamaang palad na swindle ako last year. Masaklap pero buong pamilya ko ay lumalaban araw araw at gumagapang para mabayaran ang mga utang na di naman amin,” she said.

She did not disclose the kind of scam they got involved into but admitted that it involved a large amount of money.

“Pera na itinakbo ng iba, pera na sana ay naging seguridad ng mga anak mo sa kanilang kinabukasan,” she added.

She is thankful for her husband who courageously face people who were also victimized by the scam.

She now sells products from local beauty company Beautiderm.