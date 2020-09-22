Entertainment

‘Wala kaming pera ngayon’: Actress Sherilyn Reyes opens up on failed business venture, debts

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 4 hours ago

Photo credit: Sherilyn Reyes' Instagram

Actress Sherilyn Reyes has opened up about what she’s going through right now.

On her Instagram account, Reyes began calling out a netizen who insulted his son Hashtag Ryle for being ‘feeling sikat’.

“Hindi naka-shades ang anak ko kahapon. Naka-tinted face shield siya at malabo ang paningin dahil dinilate ang pupil niya,” she said.

Reyes then shared their current struggles as a family.

“Wala raw kami pera, totoo rin! At kahil kailan hindi ko ikinaila sa mga kakilala ko na wala akong pers ngayon,” she said.

She later on said that they fell into victim from a swindler.

“Sa kasamaang palad na swindle ako last year. Masaklap pero buong pamilya ko ay lumalaban araw araw at gumagapang para mabayaran ang mga utang na di naman amin,” she said.

She did not disclose the kind of scam they got involved into but admitted that it involved a large amount of money.

“Pera na itinakbo ng iba, pera na sana ay naging seguridad ng mga anak mo sa kanilang kinabukasan,” she added.

She is thankful for her husband who courageously face people who were also victimized by the scam.

She now sells products from local beauty company Beautiderm.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of ‘Ito naging buhay ng pamilya namin’: Pinay actress shares family’s journey with Reno liver spread

‘Ito naging buhay ng pamilya namin’: Pinay actress shares family’s journey with Reno liver spread

4 hours ago
Photo of Lloyd Cadena’s last vlog hits number 1 spot on Youtube

Lloyd Cadena’s last vlog hits number 1 spot on Youtube

6 hours ago
Photo of Enzo Pineda’s mom tells his COVID-19 journey

Enzo Pineda’s mom tells his COVID-19 journey

6 hours ago
Photo of Gerald Anderson responds Julia’s pregnancy rumors; Jayson Sonza deletes socmed post

Gerald Anderson responds Julia’s pregnancy rumors; Jayson Sonza deletes socmed post

8 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close