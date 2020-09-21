Actress arrested in Dubai for hosting birthday parties amid COVID-19

Dubai Police has arrested an actress from Morocco after hosting two birthday parties, The National reported.



The actress, known as M H, posted videos of the celebrations—held at two separate restaurants—on Snapchat. She was arrested right after authorities saw her post, which showed guests not observing social distancing.



“She had a number of guests gathered in a closed place, which is in breach of the resolution issued by UAE’s Attorney General,” The National quoted Brig Jamal Al Jallaf, director of criminal investigations at Dubai Police, as saying.



He added that the fine for organizing a gathering is AED10,000, while attendees will be slapped with a fine of AED5,000.



“She and her guests have disregarded rules of physical distancing and wearing masks during the party,” stressed Brig Al Jallaf. “These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic.”