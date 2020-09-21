EntertainmentLatest News

Actress arrested in Dubai for hosting birthday parties amid COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 2 hours ago

Dubai Police has arrested an actress from Morocco after hosting two birthday parties, The National reported.
 
The actress, known as M H, posted videos of the celebrations—held at two separate restaurants—on Snapchat. She was arrested right after authorities saw her post, which showed guests not observing social distancing.
 
“She had a number of guests gathered in a closed place, which is in breach of the resolution issued by UAE’s Attorney General,” The National quoted Brig Jamal Al Jallaf, director of criminal investigations at Dubai Police, as saying.
 
He added that the fine for organizing a gathering is AED10,000, while attendees will be slapped with a fine of AED5,000.
 
“She and her guests have disregarded rules of physical distancing and wearing masks during the party,” stressed Brig Al Jallaf. “These measures have been put in place to protect members of the community and curb the pandemic.”

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Woman falls out of moving car in attempt to do Snapchat video

Woman falls out of moving car in attempt to do Snapchat video

14 mins ago
Photo of Ajman announces permanent work-from-home guidelines for employees

Ajman announces permanent work-from-home guidelines for employees

2 hours ago
Photo of COVID-19: UAE reports 679 new cases, total now at 85,595 with one death

COVID-19: UAE reports 679 new cases, total now at 85,595 with one death

2 hours ago
Photo of Tourist camps in Dubai required to secure permit to operate this winter – officials

Tourist camps in Dubai required to secure permit to operate this winter – officials

3 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close