Entertainment

Lloyd Cadena’s OFW mom gets 1 million subscribers

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report 1 hour ago

The Youtube vlog channel of Lloyd Cadena’s mother Lorita Cadena has reached over 1 million subscribers following the death of her son last week.

Lorita’s vlog called ‘Mother Kween Vlogs’ was recently updated two weeks ago. Her recent vlogs include planting roses in their backyard and cooking fillet for Lloyd’s friend. Both videos have almost 1 million views

Some netizens expressed their love to Lloyd’s mom through the comment section.

“1 million and still counting na po si Mother Kween. Lloyd Cadena I know you are in a better place right now,” a netizen said.

“I will not skip the ads to help Mother of Lloyd Cafe Cadena to pay for their house,” another subscriber commented.

Last Friday, his official Facebook page announced Lloyd’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement said.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” it added.

Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Photo of Ted Failon official signs deal with TV5

Ted Failon official signs deal with TV5

34 mins ago
Photo of Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz welcome baby boy

Dianne Medina, Rodjun Cruz welcome baby boy

4 hours ago
Photo of UAE-based OFW gets 2 million streams on Spotify for his original song

UAE-based OFW gets 2 million streams on Spotify for his original song

18 hours ago
Photo of WATCH: Trailer of ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet’s new film partly shot in Abu Dhabi, now out

WATCH: Trailer of ‘Dune’, Timothée Chalamet’s new film partly shot in Abu Dhabi, now out

21 hours ago
© 2020, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button
Close