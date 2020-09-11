Lloyd Cadena’s OFW mom gets 1 million subscribers

The Youtube vlog channel of Lloyd Cadena’s mother Lorita Cadena has reached over 1 million subscribers following the death of her son last week.

Lorita’s vlog called ‘Mother Kween Vlogs’ was recently updated two weeks ago. Her recent vlogs include planting roses in their backyard and cooking fillet for Lloyd’s friend. Both videos have almost 1 million views

Some netizens expressed their love to Lloyd’s mom through the comment section.

“1 million and still counting na po si Mother Kween. Lloyd Cadena I know you are in a better place right now,” a netizen said.

“I will not skip the ads to help Mother of Lloyd Cafe Cadena to pay for their house,” another subscriber commented.

Last Friday, his official Facebook page announced Lloyd’s passing.

“It is with a heavy heart and great sadness that we announce the untimely demise of our beloved brother Lloyd Cafe Cadena,” the statement said.

“May he be remembered for all the joy and laughter he shared with everyone. My family and I ask for your prayers, respect, and privacy during this time,” it added.