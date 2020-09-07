What happens to a Youtube channel when its creator dies? Who will get monetized by default?

Two of the country’s famous Youtube vloggers died this year and many are still wondering on what will happen to their respective channels with millions of followers.

Youtube star Emman Nimedez and Lloyd Cadena passed away this year; they were among the Philippines’ original Youtube creators.

According to Google, there are two options for the accounts of those who died:

First, a user can explore the Inactive Account Manager where in the user will let Google know on who should have access to your information or whether you want the account to be deleted.

However, there are times when the creator dies without proper plan for the channel.

“We recognize that many people pass away without leaving clear instructions about how to manage their online accounts. We can work with immediate family members and representatives to close the account of a deceased person where appropriate. In certain circumstances we may provide content from a deceased user’s account,” Google said.

The company said that in all of these cases, the primary responsibility is to keep people’s information secure, safe, and private.

“We cannot provide passwords or other login details. Any decision to satisfy a request about a deceased user will be made only after a careful review,” the company added.