Vice Ganda extends financial assistance to affected workers due to COVID 19 

A lawmaker vowed to allocate budget enough to compensate volunteer health workers at par with the regular salary of their newly-hired counterparts in the government during the COVID-19 pandemic. This comes after the Department of Health (DOH) apologized for offering...
DILG appeals to hotels in Metro Manila to accept 4,000 arriving seafarers
The Inter-agency Task Force (IATF) is appealing to the five-star hotels in Metro Manila to accommodate thousands of Filipino seafarers from cruise ships who will be displaced by the pandemic COVID-19 disease. Interior Undersecretary Epimaco Densing III, a member of...
8 people confirmed dead in plane crash in MIA
Authorities of the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) has confirmed the deaths eight people on board a corporate jet that crashed on Sunday evening at the runway of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA). In a press conference at past 10 p.m.,...
INFOGRAPHICS: UAE releases official notice on fines for violating rules to contain coronavirus
The UAE has intensified its call for residents to stay indoors as the government has officially issued a list of violations with corresponding fines to deter individuals from leaving their homes if not necessary. Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, UAE Attorney-General, issued...
Apart from his extensive donation campaign for medical frontliners, TV host Vice Ganda has also extended help to his staff working in his cosmetics company.
The TV host helped at least 400 employees working for him amid the prevailing enhanced community quarantine in the country.
Vice gave his employees their advance 13th month pay and a non-conditional cash assistance among other benefits.
“At Vice Cosmetics, we are one with the Filipino people in this fight against COVID-19. Kaya in this kaganapan, we make sure to show all our support and care for ALL as well,” the company said in a statement.
“We are committing to provide financial assistance to our more than 400 employees & Ganda AdVICErs. This will be in form of: early release of 13th month pay and service incentive leaves; loans deferment, where applicable; and non-conditional cash assistance program. Let’s do our part para sa mas unkabogable at mas maGANDAng community,’ the statement added.
Vice uploaded the company’s statement on his Instagram account.
The Kapamilya TV host also did some charity projects and sent aid to medical workers, amid the COVID-19 crisis. He donated face masks, disposable gloves, safety goggles, alcohol, and disinfectant spray for use by health workers.
Some of the beneficiaries of the Unkabogable star’s donation include the Lung Center of the Philippines, Quezon City General Hospital, San Lazaro Hospital, and Philippine Children’s Medical Center.
“MARAMING MARAMING SALAMAT PO SA LHAT NG MGA FRONTLINERS PARA SA PAGMAMAHAL AT PAGKALINGA NINYO SA MGA MADLANG PEOPLE!!! MABUHAY PO KAYO! PAGPALAIN NG DIYOS ANG INYONG KABAYANIHAN. Thank you TEAM VICE at sa lahat ng mga suppliers!” Vice said on his social media account.
