Couple Joyce Pring, Juancho Triviño to change wedding venue due to Taal eruption

Joyce Pring | @Instagram

Engaged Kapuso couple Joyce Pring and Juancho Triviño made last-minute changes on their wedding location following the phreatic eruption of Taal Volcano.

Planning to tie the knot during the first quarter of 2020, Triviño was interviewed by PEP.ph to state their unexpected wedding changes.

The Kapuso actor did not give out any information on where the wedding will take place but hinted that it will be nearby their hometown in Sta. Rosa, Laguna.

“Mag-change venue kami dahil sa nangyari sa Taal Volcano. Syempre, I’m from there also, from the area,” he said.

Triviño expressed his concern over his loved ones and to the residents affected by the calamity.

“It’s a hard time. Hard time talaga yung mga nangyari… Yung mga kaibigan ko, mga mahal ko, marami akong mahal sa buhay na nasa Sta. Rosa. I grew up in the area, simula elementary, high school, doon ako lumaki,” he told PEP.ph.

“At this point kasi, kahit yung parents ko, yung family ko, nag-move out. My prayers are for the people living in the area. Sa Sta. Rosa, medyo malubha na yung area, what more dun sa malalapit?” the actor went on.

Pring and Triviño announced their engagement over social media last November 2019.