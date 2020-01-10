Actress Ivana Alawi’s mom scolds her for cutting her faux bangs

screenshot from Ivana Alawi's YouTube video

YouTube celebrity vlogger Ivana Alawi has unleashed her mother’s anger for cutting her bangs.

Little did her mother know that this was only part of Ivana’s prank.

In a video uploaded on her YouTube account, Ivana first called her mom. She then cut her bangs in front of her.

Her mother, Fatima Marbella, rebuked Ivana after cutting her hair too short, saying that the vlogger might pay a penalty to her manager and that her showbiz projects could no longer push through.

“Ma, ayusin mo nga ng kaunti,” the actress said.

“Hindi mo na mahahabol ‘yan. Tignan mo nga ‘yang pinaggagagawa mo… Bahala ka sa buhay mo,” her mother retorted.

Alawi’s younger sister, Mona helped her execute the mischievous act by feeding the banters towards their mother.

Netizens expressed their amusement upon the newly-uploaded video of Alawi.

The video has now garnered 5.3 million views on YouTube.

Watch her hilarious video below:

Photo credit: screenshot from YouTube video comments

