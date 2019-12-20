Julia Montes shows support for Coco Martin’s MMFF movie 

Despite being absent in the showbiz scene, actress Julia Montes makes her presence felt from time to time on her social media account.

On Instagram, Montes shared some posts about actor Coco Martin’s upcoming film “3Pol Trobol: Huli Ka Balbon.”

This is Martin’s entry to the 45th Manila Film Festival.

On December 19, Montes shared a poster of Martin’s upcoming film featuring the actor, Jennylyn Mercado and Ai-ai Delas Alas.

She also shared a video promoting the film with actor John Pratts.

“Yeah! Anim na araw na lang mga KA-LAFFABOL! Excited na ang buong tropa para sa INCREDIBOL bondingan ngayong pasko! #3POLTROBOLHULIKABALBON ,” Montes wrote as caption.

Some netizens were not surprised with the move because Montes and Martin are romantically linked together.

Previous reports even claimed that the couple had their first child this year.

The two have yet to confirm nor deny their relationship.