WATCH: First novel coronavirus patient in UAE recovers

(WAM) -- The Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE's response to his country's bushfires as "breathtaking." During the 'Celebrate Australia' event, held Monday by the Australian Embassy in the UAE, the newly appointed Ambassador said that...
IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...
Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary
The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...
Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China
Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas, According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle...
A 73-year-old woman from China who was admitted into hospital care in the UAE after being infected by the new coronavirus has fully recovered.
“Liu Yujia has recovered fully and can carry on with life normally,” according to the Ministry of Health and Prevention.
The Emirates News Agency, WAM, accompanied Consul General Li Xuhang of China and Ministry of Health and Prevention’s Assistant Under-Secretary for Health Centres and Clinics, Dr. Hussein Al Rand, who visited the grandmother, congratulating her on her full recovery.
The Chinese national expressed her thanks and appreciation to the UAE for the great care and medical attention she received.
Yujia went on to say that she is thankful for the care provided by the UAE’s healthcare authorities to her family members as well who were also tested positive for the new coronavirus.
“I would like to thank the Consul General of China and the representative of UAE’s Ministry of Health for their visit,” she added.
Consul-General Zuhang told WAM that the “UAE leadership, government and people have demonstrated the true meaning of solidarity with the People’s Republic of China in confronting this latest outbreak.”
He expressed his relief and joy following the announcement of Yujia’s recovery, lauding the UAE’s advanced health care systems and “the strong coordination between China and UAE.”
For his part, Dr. Al Rand said, “The results of the 2019-nCoV detection test conducted on the patient turned out negative of the new coronavirus. She is now in a good health and fully recovered.”
He went on to note that the UAE has taken all necessary measures to deal with the newly announced coronavirus cases.
He added, “Individuals diagnosed are receiving proper health care in accordance with leading World Health Organisation standards, with each individual case being monitored until full recovery is attained.”
“This case of the Chinese lady increases hope that other discovered cases in the UAE can also be fully recovered,” he affirmed.
THE FILIPINO TIMES is the biggest and most trusted Filipino newspaper in the UAE.
It has a print run of 60,000 copies and 250,000 readership per week; bolstered by 2.5 million visitors to its website every month. It also has an e-newsletter sent to its 250,000 subscribers every day.
The Filipino Times is FREE and has the widest targeted circulation across the 7 emirates of the UAE.
With more than 2,500 strategic distribution spots, TFT is available where the Filipinos are - at Smart Bus Shelters, Metro Stations, restaurants, supermarkets, schools, airport lounges, Emirates and Etihad Philippine-bound flights, churches, Filipino community events and many more.
THE FILIPINO TIMES. We are where the Filipinos are.
