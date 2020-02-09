Several patients under monitor for nCoV at V. Luna Hospital in QC

Patients suspected of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV ARD) were admitted to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center in Quezon City, a spokesperson announced on February 9.

However, the number of patients under investigation (PUIs) admitted to the hospital were not disclosed, GMA News reported.

“Sa kasalukuyan po, meron tayong PUI din, ito’y naka-isolate sa infectious ward ng Victoriano Luna Medical Center,” AFP Public Affairs Office (PAO) Health Service Command spokesperson Captain Sherwin Joseph Sarmiento told GMA News.

Sarmiento said they already set up an infectious ward that’s detached from the hospital’s main building.

“Dito sa atin sa AFP, meron po kaming intended na infectious ward, so isolated ward po ‘yun, in-identify namin once PUI or PUM, na-admit po sila tapos may naka-deploy kaming doctors dun na naka-quarantine din,” he explained.

Those considered PUIs are patients who had travel history to China and its Special Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Macau and manifesting symptoms, while Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) are those who had travel history in general.

Sarmiento cited privacy concerns for not disclosing details about the PUIs admitted to the hospital.