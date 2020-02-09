Several patients under monitor for nCoV at V. Luna Hospital in QC

(WAM) -- The Australian Ambassador to the UAE, Heidi Venamore, described the UAE's response to his country's bushfires as "breathtaking." During the 'Celebrate Australia' event, held Monday by the Australian Embassy in the UAE, the newly appointed Ambassador said that...
IECEP-UAE Chapter holds oath taking ceremony at PH Embassy
The Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE Chapter) recently held their oath taking ceremony at the Philippine Embassy in Abu Dhabi to officially welcome their 2020 Board of Directors. In attendance was Philippine Ambassador to...
Filipino community group PGCFI-Knights celebrate 2nd anniversary
The Philippine Guardians Centennial Force Inc (PGCFI Knights) held their 2nd anniversary themed, “Together we stand, Together we fall” in January at Off the Hook Seafood Restaurant in Al Ain. In attendance were Consul General Marford Angeles, Bayanihan Council adviser...
Robotic sprayer used in disinfecting areas in China
Chinese researchers have developed a robotic sprayer following the country’s continuous efforts to help reduce the transmission of the novel coronavirus, especially in heavily populated urban areas, According to Xinhua News, this new air-blast machine is a vehicle...
Patients suspected of novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV ARD) were admitted to the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Medical Center in Quezon City, a spokesperson announced on February 9.
However, the number of patients under investigation (PUIs) admitted to the hospital were not disclosed, GMA News reported.
“Sa kasalukuyan po, meron tayong PUI din, ito’y naka-isolate sa infectious ward ng Victoriano Luna Medical Center,” AFP Public Affairs Office (PAO) Health Service Command spokesperson Captain Sherwin Joseph Sarmiento told GMA News.
Sarmiento said they already set up an infectious ward that’s detached from the hospital’s main building.
READ ALSO: DOH: Persons under investigation for suspected coronavirus now at 31
“Dito sa atin sa AFP, meron po kaming intended na infectious ward, so isolated ward po ‘yun, in-identify namin once PUI or PUM, na-admit po sila tapos may naka-deploy kaming doctors dun na naka-quarantine din,” he explained.
Those considered PUIs are patients who had travel history to China and its Special Administrative Regions, Hong Kong and Macau and manifesting symptoms, while Persons Under Monitoring (PUMs) are those who had travel history in general.
Sarmiento cited privacy concerns for not disclosing details about the PUIs admitted to the hospital.
