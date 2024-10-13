Chill ka lang: Winter is coming in the UAE!

When people think of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), images of vast deserts and scorching heat often come to mind. Little did they know, an adventure awaits once winter arrives—one of the reasons residents get excited as they begin to feel the shift to cooler weather.

Last month marked the autumnal equinox in the UAE, which signals the transition to milder temperatures—dropping to around 25°C at night and below 40°C during the day.

This means that those planning a trip or looking to spend their day outdoors can now start preparing, as it’s just weeks before they no longer have to worry about the sweltering heat!

A seasonal favorite

For overseas Filipino workers in the UAE, winter isn’t just a break from the heat—it’s a time for adventure and relaxation after a long day at work!

This season, Lei Anne Sardillo, a beauty adviser, is excited to reconnect with nature through her favorite outdoor activities, including camping and fishing. She has her sights set on visiting Hatta Dam and Khor Fakkan, both renowned for their breathtaking landscapes and recreational options.

“It’s a nice place to relax and breathe some fresh air. There’s a lot of activities that we can do there that my family will enjoy,” Sardillo said.

During winter, places like Hatta and Khor Fakkan are popular getaways for those looking to escape the city. Hatta offers hiking trails with breathtaking mountain views, while Khor Fakkan is perfect for water activities and beachside relaxation.

Meanwhile, Rio Hop, an architect based in Abu Dhabi, believes there’s no better way to embrace winter than by preparing for and joining marathons.

“I enjoy it because it helps me stay healthy, and it’s a great way to bond with my husband. After running, we love to swim at the Corniche Beach,” she said, adding that the 8-kilometer running track in Corniche is her favorite route.

The onset of winter also marks the start of numerous running events in the UAE, including the highly anticipated Dubai Run, which takes participants past Dubai’s iconic landmarks along the Sheikh Zayed Road.

“Last year, I completed the 5-km run in the Zayed Charity Run and the 10-km run in the ADNOC Run. I’d love to try the half marathon this year. I want to gradually challenge myself,” she added.

Time to start pitching tents!

For some OFWs, the arrival of cooler months means one thing: It’s camping season! Jose Ernie Tanan, a CAD Technician, said desert camping offers him a peaceful retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and is a perfect venue for connecting with friends and family.

“We typically go camping in the winter when the weather is cooler, allowing us to enjoy more comfortable conditions after the hot months. This is also an opportunity for us to bond with friends in a unique and more relaxed environment,” he said.

Whether you’re after a classic camping experience filled with hearty meals, shared stories, and cozy bonfires, or you’re looking to enjoy the highlight of the night—stargazing, now is the perfect time for you to take advantage of the cooler weather.

Away from the city lights, Tanan recommends Al Wathba Lake Camp in Abu Dhabi for its stunning desert and lake views, featuring 13 campsites, 24 picnic areas, and activities like cycling, volleyball, and playgrounds.

However, if you’re heading out for a desert camping adventure, make sure to prepare your camping gear and equipment, and always choose locations approved by local municipalities to ensure a safe and enjoyable stay.

Attractions reopening for winter

Aside from these outdoor activities, Filipinos in the UAE are buzzing with anticipation as popular attractions begin to reopen after several months of closure.

One of the standout destinations is the Dubai Miracle Garden, the world’s largest flower garden. Ideal for nature lovers, it captivates visitors with over 150 million flowers in full bloom during the cooler months, making it one of the UAE’s most beloved attractions.

For those seeking a multicultural experience, Global Village is a must-visit. With over 25 years of history, this theme park is set to wow guests with a fresh lineup of cultural exhibits, unique entertainment options, and exciting upgrades when it reopens on October 16.

You can also experience the local culture of the UAE and witness lights and fireworks displays during the Sheikh Zayed Festival in Abu Dhabi, set to begin on November 1 and will run until February 28 next year.

As the weather gets cooler, more attractions are expected to announce their reopening dates, promising even more opportunities for outdoor fun in the coming months.

‘World’s Coolest Winter’

In 2020, the UAE government launched its annual “World’s Coolest Winter” campaign to promote the country’s premier winter destinations on a global scale, highlighting its unique attractions.

The campaign showcases a wide range of activities designed to entice both tourists and residents, including visits to heritage sites, camping locations, hiking trails, theme parks, vibrant bazaar markets, and other hidden gems.

Its fourth edition in 2023 saw significant growth in the national tourism sector, specifically in transportation and hospitality, aiming to increase its contribution to AED 450 billion in the country’s GDP by the next decade.

Despite its desert landscape, the UAE offers an array of unique winter experiences that cater to all citizens, residents, and tourists. From breathtaking outdoor adventures to rich cultural attractions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy during the cooler months.

In essence, the milder weather transforms the UAE into a playground for exploration, making it the perfect time to create lasting memories with loved ones and indulge in a well-deserved treat for oneself. Embrace the cooler months ahead!