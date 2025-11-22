Community NewsLatest NewsNewsTFT News

UAE-based Filipino professionals unite for PPO Sportsfest 2025 in Abu Dhabi

Seventeen UAE-based Filipino professional organizations came together on Saturday, Nov. 22, to strengthen community ties and promote wellness at the PPO Sportsfest 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Organized by the Philippine Professional Organization (PPO) under the theme “One PPO, One Goal – Strength in Unity, Victory in Community,” the three-day event kicked off on Nov. 15 with pre-season games. By the conclusion of the sportsfest, more than 500 Filipino professionals from across the UAE are expected to have participated.

IMG 5160

The sportsfest was graced by Philippine Vice Consul Kevin Mark Gomez, representing the Embassy and showing support for the initiative to strengthen connections among Filipino professionals in the UAE.

IMG 5165

PPO Chairman Engr. Rafael Lontoc said the sportsfest was designed not only to encourage collaboration among professional organizations but also to highlight the importance of wellness and personal well-being, emphasizing the need for Filipino professionals to balance work, family, and health.

“This Sportsfest aims not just to foster collaboration among professional organizations, but also to focus on the wellness and well-being of each professional. We acknowledge all the efforts they put into their work and their families, but there should be a balance. We encourage them to join events like this to check on their well-being,” Lontoc said in an interview.

Participating organizations:

IMG 5144

  • Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter (PSME-AUH)
  • Philippine Society of Mechanical Engineers – UAE Chapter (PSME-UAE)
  • Filipino Radiographers Abu Dhabi – UAE (FILRAD)
  • Philippine Institute of Chemical Engineers (PICHE)
  • Philippine Nurses Association – UAE Chapter (PNA-UAE)
  • Philippine Institute of Civil Engineers – UAE Chapter (PICE-UAE)
  • Society of Aerospace Engineers of the Philippines – EMEA (SAEP-EMEA)
  • Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Abu Dhabi Chapter (PICPA-AUH)
  • Philippine Institute of Certified Public Accountants – Dubai Chapter (PICPA-DXB)
  • Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – Abu Dhabi Chapter (IIEE-AUH)
  • Institute of Integrated Electrical Engineers – UAE Chapter (IIEE-UAE)
  • National Organization of Professional Teachers Incorporated-Filipino International Teachers Society – UAE Chapter (NOPTI-UAE)
  • Filipino Teachers & Educators Council – Affiliated Filipino Teachers of America – AFTA (FTEC-AFTA)
  • Institute of Electronics Engineers of the Philippines – UAE Chapter (IECEP-UAE)
  • Pambansang Samahan ng Inhenyero Mekanikal (PSIM)
  • United Architects of the Philippines – Abu Dhabi Chapter (UAP-AUH)
  • Pinoy Vets

IMG 5203

The sportsfest showcased a variety of activities, including traditional Filipino games (Palarong Pinoy), table tennis, badminton, basketball, darts, volleyball, Mobile Legends, chess, and the Mr. & Ms. Sportsfest competition.

The grand finals are scheduled for Nov. 29, capping off a celebration of unity, health, and camaraderie among Filipino professionals in the UAE.

