Dubai police warn e-scooter riders against using jogging and sports tracks

Dubai Police has issued a renewed safety advisory reminding electric scooter riders to use only designated lanes and avoid jogging and sports tracks, as part of ongoing efforts to enhance road safety across the emirate.

In an awareness message shared on its social media platforms, Dubai Police emphasized that running and sports tracks are not intended for e-scooters, stressing the need to ensure a safe and smooth experience for all members of the community.

The authority underscored the importance of lane discipline, noting that staying within approved paths protects both riders and pedestrians.

“Using designated lanes ensures a safer, smoother experience for everyone,” Dubai Police said, urging riders to remain within allocated tracks to reduce risks and prevent accidents.

Dubai has expanded its cycling and e-scooter infrastructure in recent years, with hundreds of kilometers of dedicated paths in areas such as Hatta, Dubai Marina, and Jumeirah. Despite this, authorities observed some riders using pedestrian walkways and jogging tracks, prompting renewed awareness efforts.

Under regulations set by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in coordination with Dubai Police, e-scooter riders must comply with the following requirements:

• Designated paths only: Riders must use tracks marked for e-scooters or shared cycling lanes.

• No sports tracks: Jogging and running tracks are strictly off-limits for motorized micro mobility devices.

• Permit requirement: Riders without a valid UAE driving license must secure a free e-scooter permit through the RTA website.

• Minimum age: Riders must be at least 16 years old.

• Safety gear: Helmets are mandatory, while reflective vests are recommended, especially at night.

Authorities warned that violations may result in penalties. Riding an e-scooter on pedestrian-only paths or sports tracks carries a Dh200 fine, while reckless riding or operating in unauthorized areas may lead to confiscation of the device.

Dubai Police said the campaign aims to promote responsible behavior and strengthen a culture of road safety among all users.

Residents may report dangerous riding or violations through the Police Eye service on the Dubai Police app or by calling the non-emergency hotline 901.